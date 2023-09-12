Mauricio Dubon vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 108th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 71.7% of his games this year (81 of 113), with more than one hit 29 times (25.7%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.1%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|58
|.254
|AVG
|.292
|.288
|OBP
|.323
|.342
|SLG
|.453
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|30
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/8
|1
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.58 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 29th of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.45), 26th in WHIP (1.226), and 28th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.