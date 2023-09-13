Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. A 9-run over/under is set in the game.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -275 +220 9 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 101 total times this season. They've finished 56-45 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, Houston has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

The Astros have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 146 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-66-3).

The Astros have an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-37 45-27 27-21 52-43 52-46 27-18

