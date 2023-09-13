How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Kyle Tucker and Esteury Ruiz are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, who play on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 198 total home runs.
- Houston's .434 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (752 total).
- The Astros rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston's 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.287).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (10-11) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Brown has collected 11 quality starts this season.
- Brown heads into the matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In five of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|W 12-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Matt Waldron
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Mason Miller
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Brady Singer
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.