This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Brazos County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Bryan High School at Randle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon at College Station High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chaparral High School at Rudder High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

