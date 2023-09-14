A match in the Abierto Guadalajara quarterfinals is next for Caroline Garcia, and she will go up against Victoria Azarenka. Garcia's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis are +800, the No. 5 odds in the field.

Garcia at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Garcia's Next Match

Garcia has reached the quarterfinals, where she will play Azarenka on Thursday, September 21 at 5:00 PM ET (after defeating Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-4).

Garcia Stats

Garcia is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Baptiste in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 26 tournaments over the past year, Garcia has won once, and her record is 35-25.

On hard courts over the past year, Garcia has won one title, and her record is 25-18.

Garcia has played 23.8 games per match in her 60 matches over the past year across all court types.

In her 43 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Garcia has played 23.8 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Garcia has won 78.7% of her games on serve, and 24.6% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Garcia has claimed 24.9% of her return games and 78.5% of her service games.

