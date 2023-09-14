If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Collin County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lancaster High School at McKinney North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    All Saints Episcopal School - Fort Worth at Prestonwood Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Worth Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Little Elm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Little Elm, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mark's School Of Texas at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Guyer High School at Prosper High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rock Hill High School at Braswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Anna High School at Celina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Celina, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

