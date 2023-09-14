The Dallas Cowboys right now have the fifth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1000.

Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, nine Cowboys games hit the over.

Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . Defensively, it ranked 12th, surrendering 330.2 yards per contest.

The Cowboys went 8-1 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.

Dallas put up an 8-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-2 record as underdogs.

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Pollard also had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three TDs.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the way with 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +8000 2 September 17 Jets - +5000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +700 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +8000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +20000 12 November 23 Commanders - +10000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +5000 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1600 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +10000

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.