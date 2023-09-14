Texas High School Football Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Dallas County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.
Thursday
Springtown High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearce High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Turner High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmett J Conrad High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at John Horn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lancaster High School at McKinney North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hirschi High School at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Addison, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W T White High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Jesuit College Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mark's School Of Texas at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at H Grady Spruce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parish Episcopal School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Inspired Vision Academy at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Lynch High School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
