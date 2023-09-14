Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Fort Bend County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hightower High School at Ridge Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bryan High School at Randle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Clements High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Missouri City, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Angleton High School at Foster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Bend Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Addison, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sweeny High School at Needville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Needville, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 25
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Magnolia West High School at Kempner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Dulles High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    George Ranch High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stafford High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

