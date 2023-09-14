If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Gaines County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Gaines County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Loop High School at Roby High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Roby, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Seminole High School at Andrews High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Andrews, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

