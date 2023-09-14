Texas High School Football Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Hays County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Saint Mary's Hall School at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hill Country Christian School- San Marcos at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Valle High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Fredericksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Seguin High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on September 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hays High School at Douglass MacArthur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
