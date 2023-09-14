Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Montgomery County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

New Caney High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Memorial High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Porter, TX

Porter, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX Conference: 6A - District 13

6A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Splendora High School at Hamshire Fannett High School