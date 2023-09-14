In Parker County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Gillespie County
  • Foard County
  • Rusk County
  • Hardeman County
  • Wood County
  • Williamson County
  • Collingsworth County
  • Hunt County
  • Garza County
  • Andrews County

    • Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Springtown High School at Creekview High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Aledo High School at Azle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Azle, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brock High School at Gunter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Corsicana, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.