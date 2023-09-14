Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Smith County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kings Academy Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14

7:30 PM CT on September 14 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Texas High School at Tyler Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Brook Hill School at White Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: White Oak, TX

White Oak, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nacogdoches High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler