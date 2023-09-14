Texas High School Football Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Travis County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lampasas High School at Connally High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pflugerville High School at Bastrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Bastrop, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Akins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Concordia High School at Lutheran South Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Braunfels High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
