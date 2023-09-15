Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (83-64) and Kansas City Royals (46-101) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on September 15.

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (9-3) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

The Astros have won 57, or 55.9%, of the 102 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 14-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 758.

The Astros' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule