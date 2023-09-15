Astros vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (83-64) and Kansas City Royals (46-101) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on September 15.
The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (9-3) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).
Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.
- The Astros have won 57, or 55.9%, of the 102 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston has a record of 14-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 758.
- The Astros' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|W 12-2
|J.P. France vs Matt Waldron
|September 11
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Framber Valdez vs Mason Miller
|September 12
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
|September 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Lyles
|September 18
|Orioles
|-
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
|September 19
|Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
