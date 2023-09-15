The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Yordan Alvarez to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank eighth-best in baseball with 201 total home runs.

Houston's .435 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (758 total runs).

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

The Astros average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.282).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (9-3) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 141 1/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Javier enters the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier is looking to record his 21st start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.