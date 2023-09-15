If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Bell County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

San Angelo Central High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Shoemaker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15

7:10 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Rudder High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bremond High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Salado High School at Academy High School