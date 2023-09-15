If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Brazoria County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Angleton High School at Foster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendswood High School at Manvel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX Conference: 5A - District 22

5A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweeny High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Needville, TX

Needville, TX Conference: 4A - District 25

4A - District 25 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazosport High School at Silsbee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Danbury High School at Ganado High School