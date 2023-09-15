There is high school football competition in Collingsworth County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Potter County
  • Van Zandt County
  • Gregg County
  • Upton County
  • Montgomery County
  • Rockwall County
  • Jefferson County
  • Carson County
  • Tarrant County
  • Anderson County

    • Collingsworth County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Spearman High School at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Wellington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.