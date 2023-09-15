Texas High School Football Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Denton County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Gainesville High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gainesville State School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billy Ryan High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Prosper, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Hill High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
