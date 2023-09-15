Eastland County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Cameron County
  • Somervell County
  • Burleson County
  • Lavaca County
  • Presidio County
  • Freestone County
  • Parmer County
  • Nacogdoches County
  • Gaines County
  • Gillespie County

    • Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Cisco High School at Jacksboro High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Jacksboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cranfills Gap High School at Rising Star High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rising Star, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.