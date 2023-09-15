The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Foard County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Wise County
  • Comanche County
  • Brown County
  • Tarrant County
  • Montague County
  • Concho County
  • Grayson County
  • Wood County
  • Donley County
  • Scurry County

    • Foard County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Crowell High School at Motley County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Matador, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.