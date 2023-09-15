Texas High School Football Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Hardin County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kountze High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Buna, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Diboll High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazosport High School at Silsbee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
