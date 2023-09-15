In Jefferson County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

    • Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Memorial High School at Porter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Porter, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burkeville High School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Splendora High School at Hamshire Fannett High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

