Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Knox County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Munday High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hamlin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rankin High School at Knox City High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hermleigh, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

