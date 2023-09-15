Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Leon County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

    Oakwood High School at Coolidge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Coolidge, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centerville High School at Mart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mart, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

