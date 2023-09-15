Texas High School Football Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Leon County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Oakwood High School at Coolidge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centerville High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mart, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
