The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) visit the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) at SECU Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Maryland ranks 40th in total defense this season (295.0 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 489.5 total yards per game. This season has been rough for Virginia on both offense and defense, as it is averaging just 298.0 total yards per game (13th-worst) and allowing 447.0 total yards per game (19th-worst).

Maryland vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Maryland vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Maryland Virginia 489.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.0 (120th) 295.0 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.0 (107th) 204.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 56.5 (124th) 285.0 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.5 (62nd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 547 yards (273.5 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 23 rushing yards on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roman Hemby has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 220 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on six catches for 69 yards (34.5 per game).

Colby McDonald has piled up 91 yards on 11 carries, scoring one time.

Corey Dyches' 139 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has registered 12 catches and one touchdown.

Jeshaun Jones has put up a 102-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes on 13 targets.

Kaden Prather has compiled six grabs for 98 yards, an average of 49.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 389 yards on 22-of-33 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Perris Jones has rushed for 50 yards on 17 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on two catches, totaling 68 yards.

Kobe Pace has one reception for 75 yards (37.5 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 13 times for 48 yards and one score.

Malik Washington has registered nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 148 (74.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Malachi Fields has recorded 137 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

