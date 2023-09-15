Friday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) and St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET on September 15.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06 ERA).

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Phillies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Phillies have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 56 (58.3%) of those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 33-23 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 714 total runs this season.

The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 29, or 44.6%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (666 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 10 Marlins L 5-4 Ranger Suárez vs Steven Okert September 11 Braves L 10-8 Taijuan Walker vs Charlie Morton September 11 Braves W 7-5 Michael Lorenzen vs Kyle Wright September 12 Braves L 7-6 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried September 13 Braves L 4-1 Cristopher Sanchez vs Spencer Strider September 15 @ Cardinals - Aaron Nola vs Zack Thompson September 16 @ Cardinals - Ranger Suárez vs Miles Mikolas September 17 @ Cardinals - Taijuan Walker vs Dakota Hudson September 18 @ Braves - Zack Wheeler vs Kyle Wright September 19 @ Braves - Cristopher Sanchez vs Max Fried September 20 @ Braves - Aaron Nola vs Spencer Strider

Cardinals Schedule