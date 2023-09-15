Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Van Zandt County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Van Zandt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Wills Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Wills Point, TX

Wills Point, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton High School at Mabank High School