The Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0) at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Abilene Christian sports the 56th-ranked defense this year (361.5 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 17th-best with a tally of 446.5 yards per game. Incarnate Word's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 462.5 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 342.0 total yards per game, which ranks 49th.

Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Abilene Christian vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Incarnate Word 446.5 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.5 (19th) 361.5 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.0 (48th) 177.0 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.0 (49th) 269.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.5 (7th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has thrown for 533 yards (266.5 ypg) to lead Abilene Christian, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 125 yards on the ground.

Xavier Wishert has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 98 yards (49.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has hauled in seven catches for 211 yards (105.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Waydale Jones has caught two passes while averaging 32.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jed Castles has hauled in three grabs for 63 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per game.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada leads Incarnate Word with 500 yards on 41-of-63 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 23 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tre Siggers has run the ball 17 times for 100 yards, with two touchdowns.

Timothy Carter has totaled 86 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Caleb Chapman's 188 receiving yards (94.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has eight receptions on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has collected 175 receiving yards (87.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Jaelin Campbell's 10 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 124 yards.

