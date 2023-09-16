Saturday's game that pits the Houston Astros (83-65) versus the Kansas City Royals (47-101) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (11-5) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (6-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Astros have won 57, or 55.3%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 34-27 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 760 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros' 3.96 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule