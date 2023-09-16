Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals head into a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are eighth in baseball with 202 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (760 total runs).

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-best average in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston's 3.96 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France gets the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

France has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

France will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics L 4-0 Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans

