On Saturday, September 16 at 7:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (83-65) visit the Kansas City Royals (47-101) at Kauffman Stadium. J.P. France will get the call for the Astros, while Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Royals.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.13 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 57, or 55.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Astros have gone 34-27 (55.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Royals have been victorious in 39, or 31%, of the 126 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 26 of 89 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL West -190 - 1st

