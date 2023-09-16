High school football is happening this week in Guadalupe County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Guadalupe County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Seguin High School at Lehman High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on September 16
    • Location: Abilene, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 26
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

