The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0) visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, Abilene Christian has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FCS by putting up 446.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 56th (361.5 yards allowed per game). Incarnate Word's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FCS with 17.5 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 28 points per game, which ranks 42nd.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Abilene Christian 462.5 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.5 (22nd) 342 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (54th) 149 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177 (32nd) 313.5 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.5 (13th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada leads Incarnate Word with 500 yards on 41-of-63 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 23 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tre Siggers, has carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards (50 per game) with two touchdowns.

Timothy Carter has been given 18 carries and totaled 86 yards with one touchdown.

Caleb Chapman's 188 receiving yards (94 yards per game) are best on his team. He has eight receptions on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has 13 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 175 yards (87.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaelin Campbell's nine catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 124 yards (62 ypg).

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has recorded 533 yards (266.5 ypg) on 28-of-44 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has 125 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Xavier Wishert has carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards (49 per game) and two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's 211 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered seven receptions and one touchdown.

Waydale Jones has caught two passes for 64 yards (32 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jed Castles has a total of 63 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three throws.

Rep your team with officially licensed Abilene Christian or Incarnate Word gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.