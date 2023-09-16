Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. The Cardinals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian matchup.
Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Abilene, Texas
- Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium
Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Incarnate Word Moneyline
|Abilene Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Incarnate Word (-3.5)
|60.5
|-160
|+135
Incarnate Word vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends
- Incarnate Word compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cardinals were 5-2 ATS last season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Abilene Christian compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record last season.
- The Wildcats were an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
