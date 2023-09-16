The Rice Owls (1-1) face an FCS opponent, the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

With 39.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS, Rice has had to lean on their 85th-ranked offense (26.5 points per contest) to keep them in games. Texas Southern has sputtering defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 502.0 total yards given up per game. It has been better on offense, posting 362.0 total yards per contest (45th-ranked).

Rice vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Rice Texas Southern 323.0 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (50th) 450.5 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.0 (102nd) 48.0 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (38th) 275.0 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (58th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 550 yards (275.0 ypg) to lead Rice, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has 71 rushing yards on 16 carries. He's also added 89 yards (44.5 per game) on nine catches.

Juma Otoviano has carried the ball 16 times for 20 yards (10.0 per game) while also racking up 48 yards through the air.

Luke McCaffrey's team-high 121 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 19 targets) with three touchdowns.

Braylen Walker has hauled in six receptions totaling 116 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body has put up 286 passing yards, or 143.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 47.4% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 32.0 rushing yards per game.

LaDarius Owens has rushed for 141 yards on 16 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jacorey Howard has piled up 20 carries and totaled 76 yards.

Quaydarius Davis paces his squad with 143 receiving yards on eight receptions with one touchdown.

Jyrin Johnson has 10 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 87 yards (43.5 yards per game) this year.

AJ Bennett's eight targets have resulted in five grabs for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

