The SMU Mustangs (1-1) play an FCS opponent, the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU is putting up 24.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 96th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 60th, giving up 21 points per game. In terms of points scored Prairie View A&M ranks 48th in the FCS (26.5 points per game), and it is 98th on the other side of the ball (39.5 points allowed per contest).

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

SMU vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

SMU Prairie View A&M 412 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494 (8th) 317 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443 (84th) 163 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.5 (11th) 249 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.5 (18th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 498 yards (249 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 59.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

LJ Johnson Jr. has racked up 149 yards on 23 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Jaylan Knighton has piled up 140 yards on 32 attempts. He's grabbed five passes for 33 yards (16.5 per game), as well.

Jake Bailey's 82 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has totaled 10 receptions.

RJ Maryland has caught nine passes while averaging 39 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 72 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two throws and scoring one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 465 yards on 57.9% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has run the ball 34 times for 192 yards.

Caleb Johnson has run for 151 yards across 26 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has registered eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 143 (71.5 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times.

Jahquan Bloomfield has recorded 98 receiving yards (49 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Shemar Savage's three targets have resulted in three grabs for 74 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or Prairie View A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.