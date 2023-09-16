TCU vs. Houston: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Houston Cougars (1-1) in conference action on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 64.5.
On offense, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FBS by compiling 491.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 106th (414 yards allowed per game). Houston ranks 71st in the FBS with 29 points per game on offense, and it ranks 97th with 28.5 points surrendered per contest on defense.
TCU vs. Houston Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|TCU
|-7.5
|-110
|-110
|64.5
|-105
|-115
|-300
|+240
Week 3 Big 12 Betting Trends
TCU Betting Records & Stats
TCU Stats Leaders
- In 15 games last year, Max Duggan passed for 3,698 yards (246.5 per game), with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.7%.
- On the ground, Duggan scored nine touchdowns and picked up 423 yards.
- In 15 games, Kendre Miller ran for 1,399 yards (93.3 per game) and 17 TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Quentin Johnston scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 1,069 yards (71.3 per game).
- Emari Demercado ran for 681 yards (45.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- Also, Demercado had 13 catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.
- Dee Winters had one interception to go with 79 tackles, 13 TFL, 7.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.
- Jamoi Hodge collected 90 tackles, nine TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception in 15 games.
- Dylan Horton had 10 sacks to go with 11 TFL and 44 tackles in 15 games a season ago.
- Johnny Hodges amassed 79 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks over 15 games played in 2022.
