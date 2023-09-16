The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) will look to upset the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-36.5) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas A&M (-36) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Texas A&M (-36.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • UL Monroe has won all one of its games against the spread this year.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

