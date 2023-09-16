UTEP vs. Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The UTEP Miners (1-2) will look to upset the Arizona Wildcats (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTEP vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
UTEP vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-17.5)
|56.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Arizona (-17)
|56
|-950
|+625
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-17.5)
|56.5
|-1000
|+640
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Army vs UTSA
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Penn State vs Illinois
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Navy vs Memphis
- Alabama vs South Florida
UTEP vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- UTEP has won one game against the spread this season.
- Arizona has covered in its only game with a spread this season.
UTEP 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.