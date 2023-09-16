The college football season rolls on into Week 3, which includes seven games involving teams from the SoCon. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV VMI Keydets at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 The CW Furman Paladins at Kennesaw State Owls 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Carolina Catamounts at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Wofford Terriers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Citadel Bulldogs at Chattanooga Mocs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Samford Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network+ East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Austin Peay Governors 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

