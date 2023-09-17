How to Watch the Astros vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are eighth-best in MLB play with 204 total home runs.
- Houston is sixth in baseball with a .435 slugging percentage.
- The Astros are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (768 total runs).
- The Astros are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.288).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (11-10 with a 3.32 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Valdez is looking to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Valdez is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Mason Miller
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|L 10-8
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.