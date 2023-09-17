The Houston Astros (83-66) and the Kansas City Royals (48-101) will square off on Sunday, September 17 at Kauffman Stadium, with Framber Valdez starting for the Astros and Jordan Lyles toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Astros (-250). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (11-10, 3.32 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-16, 6.27 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +190 Astros (-2.5) 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 104 times and won 57, or 54.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have gone 12-4 (75%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-5 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 40, or 31.5%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious six times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-4.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

