Astros vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 17
The Kansas City Royals (48-101) will look to sweep the Houston Astros (83-66) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (11-10) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (4-16) will take the ball for the Royals.
Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (11-10, 3.32 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-16, 6.27 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros will send Valdez (11-10) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.32 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 28 games this season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Valdez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles (4-16 with a 6.27 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 29th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 6.27 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings over 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
- Lyles heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lyles is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 28 outings this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.27 ERA ranks 49th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6 K/9 ranks 47th.
