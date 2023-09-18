How to Watch the Astros vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 206 total home runs.
- Houston ranks sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (775 total).
- The Astros are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Astros batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.285).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Verlander (11-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Verlander has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Verlander will try to prolong an 18-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|L 10-8
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Brady Singer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.