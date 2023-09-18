One of the best running backs in football last season will be on display when Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Most of the most prolific contributors for the Browns and the Steelers will have player props on the table for this contest if you are looking to make player prop wagers.

Nick Chubb Touchdown Odds

Chubb Odds to Score First TD: +500

Chubb Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nick Chubb - 83.5 (-113) 12.5 (-120) Elijah Moore - - 40.5 (-113) David Njoku - - 36.5 (-113) Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 35.5 (-113) Deshaun Watson 199.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) -

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Najee Harris - 49.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 205.5 (-113) 12.5 (-120) - George Pickens - - 42.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 29.5 (-113) 12.5 (-120)

