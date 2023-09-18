The field is getting smaller at the Zhuhai Championships, with Jan-Lennard Struff set for a quarterfinal against Yoshihito Nishioka. Struff's odds to win this tournament at Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai are +1000.

Struff at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Struff's Next Match

Struff is in the quarterfinals, where he will play Nishioka on Saturday, September 23 at 10:00 PM ET (after getting past Cristian Garin 6-3, 1-6, 6-4).

Struff currently has odds of +130 to win his next match versus Nishioka. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Struff Stats

Struff defeated No. 102-ranked Garin 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 on Friday to make the .

In 12 tournaments over the past year, Struff is 30-13 and has yet to win a title.

Struff is 13-5 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Struff has played 43 matches and 24.3 games per match.

Struff, in 18 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.9 games per match and won 54.3% of them.

Over the past year, Struff has won 83.0% of his service games, and he has won 23.9% of his return games.

Struff has been victorious in 78.7% of his service games on hard courts and 25.4% of his return games over the past year.

