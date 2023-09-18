The New Orleans Saints (1-0) take on a fellow NFC South opponent when they visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Saints vs. Panthers Insights (2022)

The Saints racked up 19.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 22 per matchup the Panthers allowed.

Carolina put up 20.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 20.3 New Orleans surrendered.

The Saints collected just 16.4 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Panthers allowed per outing (350.2) last year.

Carolina collected 306.2 yards per game last season, only 8.6 fewer than the 314.8 New Orleans gave up per contest.

The Saints rushed for 116.6 yards per game last season, just six fewer yards than the 122.6 the Panthers allowed per contest.

Last year Carolina averaged 130 rushing yards per game, just 0.5 fewer yards than New Orleans allowed per outing (130.5).

The Saints turned the ball over 25 times last season, eight more turnovers than the Panthers forced (17).

Carolina turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than New Orleans forced turnovers (14) last season.

Saints Away Performance (2022)

The Saints scored fewer points on the road last year (17.3 per game) than they did overall (19.4), but also allowed fewer away from home (20 per game) than overall (20.3).

The Saints accumulated 325.8 yards per game in road games (eight fewer than overall), and gave up 330.4 away from home (15.6 more than overall).

New Orleans accumulated more passing yards in road games last season (230.9 per game) than it did overall (217.2), but it also gave up more (197.5 per game) than overall (184.4).

On the road, the Saints accumulated fewer rushing yards (94.9 per game) than overall (116.6). They also conceded more rushing yards (132.9 per game) than overall (130.5).

On the road in 2022, the Saints successfully converted fewer third downs (38.3%) than they did overall (40.2%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (40%) than overall (41.6%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee W 16-15 CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 10/8/2023 at New England - CBS

Panthers Home Performance (2022)

The Panthers scored 22.1 points per game at home (1.7 more than overall) last season, and allowed 19.8 at home (2.2 fewer than overall).

The Panthers picked up more yards at home (320.7 per game) than they did overall (306.2), and gave up fewer at home (342.3 per game) than overall (350.2).

Carolina picked up more passing yards at home (183.6 per game) than it did overall (176.2), and allowed fewer at home (221 per game) than overall (227.5).

At home, the Panthers accumulated more rushing yards (137.1 per game) than they did overall (130). They also gave up fewer rushing yards at home (121.3) than they did overall (122.6).

The Panthers successfully converted fewer third downs at home (29.4%) than they did overall (31.7%) and allowed opponents to convert on more third downs at home (41.5%) than overall (41.1%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Atlanta L 24-10 FOX 9/18/2023 New Orleans - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Seattle - CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit - FOX

